Gujarat Civic Polls Results Live Updates: In Gujarat Civic Body Elections, Early Leads For BJP

Gujarat Civic Poll results will be out for 5 municipalities, the BJP is in power in 59 and Of the 17 taluka panchayats BJP is in power in 13.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 19, 2018 12:03 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gujarat Civic Polls Results Live Updates: In Gujarat Civic Body Elections, Early Leads For BJP

Gujarat Civic Poll results: 75 municipalities, 2 district panchayats,17 taluka panchayats voted on Sunday

Gujarat:  BJP and Congress face another political test as the counting for Gujarat Municipality election also known as the Nagar Palika Chunav began today. The two parties campaigned aggressively for the Gujarat Assembly elections that saw BJP missing the 100 mark winning 99 of Gujarat's assembly seats on December 18th. The results for the civic polls will be announced for 75 municipalities, two district panchayats and 17 taluka panchayats that voted on February 17. Of the 75 municipalities, the BJP is in power in 59 and Of the 17 taluka panchayats BJP is in power in 13.

The voting for the civic polls on Saturday recorded Rajkot to have the lowest turnout at 50.17% while Dahod at 76.67%, the highest recorded in the state. The BJP had won 107 seats out of the 123 seats in the last civic polls.

 

Here are the live updates of the Gujarat Civic Poll Results:




Feb 19, 2018
11:45 (IST)
The ruling BJP is ahead in early leads this morning in civic elections in Gujarat as votes are counted for 75 municipalities, two district panchayats and 17 taluka panchayats. The BJP is currently leading in 25 of the municipalities, while the Congress is leading in 18.
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Gujarat Municipality electionGujarat Civic Polls

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyle

................................ Advertisement ................................