BJP Ahead In Early Leads In Gujarat Civic Polls, Congress Makes Gains

The ruling BJP is ahead in early leads this morning in civic elections in Gujarat as votes are counted for 75 municipalities, two district panchayats and 17 taluka panchayats. The BJP is currently leading in 25 of the municipalities, while the Congress is leading in 18.The BJP holds 59 of the 75 municipalities and 13 of the 17 taluka panchayats for which elections were held on Saturday. The party hopes to improve on that today as it seeks to strengthen its position in the state again after its weakest performance in years in the assembly elections held in December last. The BJP won a fifth straight term in power in Gujarat, but not before a scare as the Congress considerably reduced the margin of victory.The BJP won 99 of Gujarat's 182 seats, only seven more than the majority mark of 92, while the Congress won 77, up from 60 in the last elections.