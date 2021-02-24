'Start Of A New Politics': Arvind Kejriwal On Gujarat Civic Poll Performance

Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Surat to thank the people for their show of support.

The Aam Admi Party's (AAP) emergence in the Surat civic body is the beginning of a new politics in Gujarat and each of its winning candidates will execute the responsibility with honesty, party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. He also vowed to improve Gujarat in partnership with the people of the state. AAP garnered an impressive 27 seats in the coastal city, replacing the Congress as the main opposition party in the city municipal corporations, elections for which were held on Sunday.

Of 576 seats that voted on Sunday, the BJP has won 483 seats, according to he results announced yesterday. The Congress came a distant second with just 55 seats. AAP, contesting the polls for the first time, won 27 - all from Surat, delivering a big jolt to the Congress which didn't win a single seat in the city this time.

In 2015, the BJP won 391 of these seats and the Congress ended up with 174.

Gleaming over his party's performance, Mr Kejriwal said, "The people of Surat have defeated a 125 party, the Congress, to give the AAP the responsibility of the main opposition. I would like to assure you that each of our winning candidates will handle the responsibility with honesty."

He said the AAP's victory is the beginning of a new kind of politics in the state. "The politics of honesty, the politics of good schools, the politics of hospitals, the politics of inexpensive electricity with 24-hour supply," he emphasised. "We will partner the people in improving Gujarat."

The Delhi Chief Minister said he will be visiting Surat on February 26 to personally thank the people of the city.

Signing off in Gujarati, Mr Kejriwal said, "Gujarat na lokon ne, amaro dil thi khoob khoob abhaar." (I thank the people of Gujarat from my heart.)