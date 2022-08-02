Renowned Ghazal Singer Manhar Udhas Joins BJP In Gujarat

Manhar Udhas (79) was inducted into the party by state BJP chief C R Paatil.

Ghazal and playback singer Manhar Udhas joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its membership drive on Tuesday.

Mr Udhas (79) was inducted into the party by state BJP chief C R Paatil at the party's Gandhinagar office.

Mr Paatil also launched the singer's 36th ghazal album 'Aasman' on the occasion, a BJP release stated.

Mr Udhas said he has been a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will try his best to serve people in whatever way possible.

"I am happy that I am joining Narendra Modi's party. I have been a fan of PM Modi. My only purpose in joining the BJP is to contribute to the work being carried out by the party and PM Modi. As I am an artiste, I will also write and sing songs for the party," he told reporters.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in Gujarat in December.

