Amit Shah To Launch BJP's 'Maha-Sampark Abhiyan' Tomorrow

The BJP will begin its mass contact drive -- 'Gujarat Gaurav Maha-Sampark Abhiyan' -- from tomorrow to maximise its reach to voters across the state where assembly elections are due next month.Under the initiative, which would continue till November 12, senior party leaders along with booth-level workers will visit households under the 50,000-odd polling booths across the state to canvass for the party, Gujarat BJP spokesperson IK Jadeja said.The mass outreach drive will be launched by BJP president Amit Shah from his constituency, Naranpura, in the city, Mr Jadeja said at a press conference here."Under the initiative, senior leaders as well as booth- level workers would interact with voters of almost 50,000 booths across the state between November 7 and 12. The exercise is aimed at telling people about what BJP has done for the state's development," he said.The polling for the two-phase elections in Gujarat will take place on December 9 and 14 and the votes will be counted on December 18.During the drive, the party would distribute publicity materials and a leaflet carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to voters, Mr Jadeja said.State leaders, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, would take part in the drive and visit voters as well as members of various communities in their respective assembly seats, he said.Several Union ministers - Smriti Irani, J P Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, V K Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Prakash Javadekar - would also visit Gujarat during the drive and interact with voters at their designated places, Mr Jadeja said.