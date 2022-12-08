AAP's Gujarat Chief Ministerial Pick Isudan Gadhvi Loses By 19,000 Votes

Former TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's presumptive chief minister for Gujarat, lost his seat by 19,000 votes as the BJP raced to its best-ever result in the western state.

The journalist-turned-politician, a native of Pipaliya village of Devbhumi Dwarka district, was born in a farming family. He lost his seat to a BJP candidate.

Incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set for a massive win in his constituency Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad, leading by a margin of about 1.34 lakh votes as per the latest trends.

The BJP is ahead in 158 seats in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's homestead.

The ruling party may well register the best-ever poll score in the elections. The record was earlier held by the Congress, which won 149 seats in the 1985 state polls.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which was eyeing a big entry into the Gujarat political landscape with this election, is ahead in five seats. Gujarat has 182 seats and the majority mark stands at 92.

With its Gujarat experiment, the AAP is expected to force a change in the binary politics of the state and present the BJP with a more persistent and strategic opponent than the Congress. Party leaders have already said that this election marks the beginning of AAP's journey as a national party.