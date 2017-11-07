With Target 150 For Gujarat, Amit Shah Begins Door-To-Door Campaign

With the high stake Gujarat assembly election just a month away, BJP chief Amit Shah today launched an intense six-day campaign in which top leaders of the party are knocking on door of voters' and asking them to vote for the BJP.In a show of strength, Mr Shah went door-to-door today in Ahmedabad's Naranpura, which was his assembly constituency as a state legislator till earlier this year. The BJP chief first offered prayers at the Goddess Ambaji Temple on Sola road and then walked around four to five km visiting 10 residential complexes to meet people, accompanied by party workers who beat drums.People came out to welcome Mr Shah and showered him with flower petals; he was their local MLA since 1998, but resigned a few months ago after being elected to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. Mr Shah handed voters copies of a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani went door-to-door meeting voters in his constituency in Rajkot, about 200 km from Ahmedabad, while state party chief Jitu Vaghani did the same in Bhavnagar.The BJP, which is yet to name candidates for the 182-seat assembly, plans to reach out to voters in all the 50,000-odd booths in the state in the next six days. The exercise is aimed at briefing voters on what the BJP has done for the state's development.The party has been in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years straight and Amit Shah has set it a target of posting its best performance ever and winning 150 seats. The BJP chief has personally supervised preliminary processes to select candidates that the BJP will field in the state.Several union ministers like Smriti Irani, J P Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, V K Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Prakash Javadekar will also visit Gujarat and interact with voters during the door-to-door campaign, called the Gujarat Gaurav Maha-Sampark Abhiyan.Gujarat will vote on two days, December 9 and 14, and votes will be counted on December 18.