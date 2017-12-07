Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi On Plight Of Farmers In Gujarat

Taking forward his 'question a day' campaign, Congress President-designate Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems afflicting the farm sector and farmers.Asking his ninth question in the series, he alleged that, "Neither loan waiver, nor remunerative price for produce, neither received crop insurance benefit, nor were tubewells installed."Mr Gandhi also used the 'Gabbar' jibe to target the prime minister. Demanding an explanation from the PM, Mr Gandhi said: "Agriculture hit by Gabbar Singh, land snatched and the farmer was rendered useless. The Prime Minister should explain why such step-motherly treatment with the farmers."Rahul Gandhi had earlier termed the Goods and Services Tax as "Gabbar Singh Tax" to attack the government.Under the ongoing offensive, Mr Gandhi is using the tagline '22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab' (22 years of account, Gujarat demands answers), in the run-up to Gujarat elections starting December 9.The Congress president-designate has been using Twitter to ask daily questions to the prime minister over the performance of the BJP in Gujarat and accused the party of its "unkept" promises over the past 22 years in the state.