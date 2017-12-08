Gujarat Priest Campaigning For BJP Attacked 2 Days Before Polls

Highlights Swaminarayan temple priest Swami Bhaktiprasad was attacked He was campaigning for BJP in Junagadh Priest's condition said to be stable, he alleged Congress behind attack

A priest campaigning for the ruling BJP in Gujarat was attacked last night, two days before parts of the state vote in the first round of assembly elections on Saturday. Swami Bhaktiprasad, a priest of the Swaminarayan Gurukul, was allegedly attacked by unknown men in Junagadh last evening when he was returning home after addressing a public meeting.He was reportedly campaigning for a BJP candidate, Kirit Patel, at the time. He was taken to hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The police say the attackers have not been found.The priest says his attackers were in a black car that drove up alongside his SUV.The priest has alleged that workers of the opposition Congress were behind the attack.Gujarat will vote tomorrow and on Thursday for a new 182-member assembly. The results will be declared on December 18.The Swaminarayan temple has two sects and the one led by Swam Bhaktiprasad has always supported the ruling party.