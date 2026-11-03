Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad Arrests International Drug Smuggler Salim Dola

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested a major international drug smuggler named Salim Ismail Dola. This big action is linked to a past raid in December 2022, when police found a secret factory making illegal methadone drugs in the Sindhrot village of Vadodara district.

During that old raid, officers seized about eighty-eight kilograms of drugs worth nearly four hundred thirty-eight crore rupees and arrested ten people.

A police investigation revealed that this wanted accused, Salim Dola, was running his illegal drug business from outside the country. Because he was hiding abroad, the Gujarat police used Interpol to issue a red corner notice against him to track him down internationally.

Following continuous efforts, officers finally took him into official custody on October thirty-first, twenty twenty-six, to question him about the Sindhrot drug factory case.

Records show that Salim Dola has a long history of criminal activities and drug smuggling spanning many decades.

In the 1990s, he reportedly worked for a well-known underworld figure named Iqbal Mirchi by transporting illegal drugs.

Over the years, he built a large international network that smuggled drugs hidden inside legal export shipping containers to foreign countries, while staying in places like Dubai using an Indian passport.

Law enforcement agencies have registered numerous serious cases against him over the years across different cities.

His past criminal record includes arrests and major investigations by Mumbai Police, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, and the Enforcement Directorate for smuggling large amounts of drugs like Charas, fentanyl, and mephedrone. He also faces serious charges under strict laws related to organised crime and financial money laundering.

Right now, the Gujarat police team is doing deep questioning to find out all his hidden connections and local helpers. Officers want to learn where he got the raw materials to make the drugs, how the money was moved, and who else helped him run this massive drug network across states and countries.