"Grow Up, Eat Meat": Stand Up Comedian Says Vegans Need "Professional Help"

Stand-up comedian Saniya Mirwani has said that she pities vegans, adding they need professional help. On an episode of 'The Having Said That' podcast, she said that when she went out with her vegetarian friends, she suggested "they grow up" and "just eat meat."

"I just think you can't be a fully grown adult being by (saying) Give me Paneer," she said. Then, speaking about vegans, Ms Mirwani said they were "too far gone."

"We can't help them. And I don't like to make fun of vegans because I truly believe, like, they need professional help. And you don't make fun of people who need professional help. So it's all right, it's all gonna be okay," she added.

She then mocked vegetarians, calling them "virgins". Ms Mirwani also revealed that she would sneak non-vegetarian food, give it to her vegetarian schoolmates and call it "God's work".

She mentioned, "I used to sneak in like chicken nuggets, things like that, into school and give them to my vegetarian friends and help them."

The clip quickly went viral, but the views didn't go down well with many, who chastised her and called it offensive.

"Her unpopular opinion really is very problematic. Especially her take on vegetarianism and food intolerance. Half-baked knowledge and misplaced confidence," read a comment.

"This episode is the podcast version of 'leave your brain at home' kinda content!" read another.

"Such a childish argument about vegetarians and vegans. It's a choice, shaming someone on their choice is so stupid calling them virgin and shit is too much," said another person.

"This is why proper education is important about diet cause people like her come n talk shit in front just to look cool," wrote the next.

During the podcast, Ms Mirwani also described PETA advertisements as "insane" and "ghastly," saying such aggressive behaviour only made people want to eat more meat out of defiance.