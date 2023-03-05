Grenades, Ammunition Found Buried During Road Construction In Jammu

Six hand grenades were discovered during road construction work. (Representational)

Six hand grenades and 127 rounds of general purpose machine gun were recovered during construction of a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, police officials said.

The grenades and ammunition were found buried by workers engaged in construction of a link road in remote Neali village of Manjakote tehsil, the officials said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Zaffer Rather said the grenades and ammunition, which were found buried, are in a rusted condition indicating that these items were kept there a long back.

The SDPO said the material was seized immediately after police were informed about it by the locals.

