3 Policemen Injured In Grenade Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

Earlier this month, a Class 9 student allegedly lobbed a grenade at a bus stand (Representational)

Three police personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district. The attack comes barely days after a Special Police Officer was shot dead by terrorists outside her home in Shopian.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a security forces party at Main Chowk Sopore in the north Kashmir district, a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to find the attackers, the police said.

Earlier this month, a Class 9 student allegedly lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Jammu, killing two people and injuring 32. The accused allegedly carried the weapon in his lunch box and concealed it under dry rice, police sources had told NDTV.

The minor from Kulgam in south Kashmir was arrested at a police checkpoint in Nagrota, 20 km from Jammu, while he was trying to return home after carrying out the attack.

