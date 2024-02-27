'Greatest Happiness': IPS Officer Who Inspired '12th Fail' Gets Tribute From His Village School

'12th Fail' was based on bestselling novel about the journey of Mr Sharma.

Indian Police Service officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the Hindi movie '12th Fail', recently received a special tribute from his village school. Mr Sharma took to X to share the same and called it the 'greatest happiness'.

"Your name can be written on any corner of the world, but the greatest happiness comes only when something good for you is written on the wall of your village school," he wrote on the microblogging site alongside two pictures.

दुनिया के किसी भी कोने पर आपका नाम लिख दो पर सबसे बड़ा सुख तो तभी आता है जब आपके गाँव वाले स्कूल की दीवार पर आपके लिए कुछ अच्छा लिखा जाये। pic.twitter.com/TNKFTZjNjR — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaIPS) February 17, 2024

A board featuring compliments for Manoj Sharma written in Hindi is depicted in one of the images. The English translation of the inscription on the board emphasises that Mr Sharma is the pride of the village and his hard work and perseverance have contributed to the position that he holds now. "You are a role model for all of us. You inspire us that with hard work and dedication even the biggest goals can be achieved," it reads. The other picture shows the main gate of the school.

Meanwhile, '12th Fail' was based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of Mr Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. It is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is headlined by Vikrant Massey. The film not only earned critical acclaim from the film industry but also performed exceptionally well at the Box Office. Mr Sharma became an IPS officer after cleaning the toilet, working in the library, and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle that came his way.

Manoj Kumar Sharma is on deputation to the Central Industrial Security Force and posted with the force's Aviation Security Wing.