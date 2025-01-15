"Greatest Event On Planet": Spiritual Leader Sadhguru Arrives At Maha Kumbh

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday said that the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is the 'greatest event on the planet' and that he will be attending his third Purna Kumbh for a two-day visit.

"This is the 3rd Purna Kumbh I'm attending. 2000, then 2012. Being a 'bharatiya,' how can you avoid Maha Kumbh? It's the greatest event on the planet," said Sadhguru.

"This is the only place, the only civilization, where these many people aspire for 'mukti,' for liberation. They're not wanting to go to heaven or looking for the pleasures of heaven, theyre just looking for freedom. This is the most fantastic thing. They should inspire the whole world in this direction. I'm here for 2 days," he added.

Devotees continued to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the third day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh that began on January 13.

Over 50 million devotees have taken holy dip on the first two days of what is considered to be the biggest gathering of human beings on the planet.

Earlier in the day, spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, along with other devotees, performed 'hawan' at the Paramarth Niketan Kumbh Mela Camp in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati shared her experience of first 'Amrit Snan' on Tuesday at the Triveni Sangam and said it must have been her good deeds of past life that she got this opportunity and called the Snan a "divine event".

"Yesterday's Amrit Snan was a divine event. I was thinking about what good deeds I did in my past life that I got this opportunity to attend this event. This is not only the Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, but it signifies the whole world as one family when people of many countries and races take the holy dip together."

Notably, Tuesday's Amrit Snan' concluded with 35 million devotees performing the sacred Snan at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

On this occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to those taking a holy dip in the Ganga during Mahakumbh 2025.

Through a heartfelt post on his social media handle X, he congratulated the revered saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees participating in this grand convergence of faith, equality, and unity. CM Yogi described Mahakumbh as a symbol of the immense power and faith of Sanatan Dharma.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

