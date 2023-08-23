'Great Moment': Pak Ex Minister Praises Chandrayaan's Successful Landing

Former Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry

India has created history as it became the first country to land on the South Pole of the lunar surface. People from across the globe congratulated India for its remarkable feat.

India's massive achievement also derived praise from an unexpected quarter. Fawad Chaudhry, the ex-minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan government also praised the moon landing.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "What a great moment for #ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Mr Somnat Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams can change the world ... good luck."

See the post here:

Earlier, he also suggested that Pakistan's media should broadcast the Chandrayaan-3 landing program. He also congratulated the Indian scientists and space community, calling the mission a "historic moment for humankind".

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Tuesday: "Pak media should show the #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM...historic moment for Humankind especially for the people, scientists and Space community of India.... Many Congratulations."

Following the successful touchdown of the lander Vikram, the rover Pragyan will roll out from the lander craft after over three hours. This is because during landing the craft had kicked up a lot of fine Moon dust, which won't settle down due to the Moon's weak gravity but will drift away on its own momentum.