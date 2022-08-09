Great Blend Of Experience, Passion: PM Modi On New Maharashra Cabinet

PM Modi today congratulated the new ministers in the Maharashtra government. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the new ministers in the Maharashtra government and said the team is a great blend of administrative experience and the passion to deliver good governance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after he took oath and 18 legislators, including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to all those who took oath as Ministers in the Maharashtra Government today. This team is a great blend of administrative experience and the passion to deliver good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of the state."

Congratulations to all those who took oath as Ministers in the Maharashtra Government today. This team is a great blend of administrative experience and the passion to deliver good governance. My best wishes to them for serving the people of the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

Those who took oath as ministers include nine each from the Shinde group of the Shiv Sena and the BJP.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)