Grand Alliance To Waive Farm Loans If Brought To Power, Says Ajit Singh

RLD chief Ajit Singh says other steps would be taken to improve economic condition of the farmers. (File)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh said today that loans of farmers would be waived if "Mahagathbhandhan" (Grand Alliance) comes to power.

"Not only loan of the farmers would be waived but some other drastic steps would also be taken to improve the economic condition of the farmers," Mr Singh said.

He said Rs 5,000 per acre should be transferred to the bank account of farmers prior to sowing and said the difference of market rate and the minimum support price should also be paid in the similar manner when the yield comes to market.

The RLD leader latched onto a "report" according to which the income of farmers has decreased during the last four years.

He also voiced concern over the "misuse" of the anti-defection law.

"Something should be done to check misuse of the anti-defection law," he said, when asked if he was in favour of some changes in the law, through the private member's bill in Parliament, to counter its abuse.

Mr Singh cited examples of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where legislators not only had left the party but held ministerial berths, but were not acted upon under the anti-defection law.

On allotment of two Lok Sabha seats to the RLD in "Mahagathabandhan" for the upcoming elections, Mr Singh said the alliance is at the "teething stage" and BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra has clarified that no decision between the SP and the BSP has been taken about adjustment of seats.