'Govinda Movie': Mehbooba Mufti's Swipe At PM Modi's 'Mazdoor No 1' Remark

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling himself "Mazdoor No 1" (Labourer No 1) while launching a pension scheme for workers in the unorganized sectors on Tuesday, and said she thought it was a title of a new film by actor Govinda.

"For a minute I thought that was the title of a new Govinda movie," Ms Mufti tweeted today, referring to the series of films in the nineties by the popular actor, like "Coolie No 1" and "Hero No 1".

PM Modi had on Tuesday launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi MaadDhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme in Ahmedabad, which the government claims will benefit over 42 crore workers in the country. Under the scheme, a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be given to workers after they turn 60.

"After Independence, this is the first time such a scheme is being brought. Earlier nobody ever thought of the unorganized sector despite chanting slogans like 'Garibi Hatao' but it is your 'Mazdoor No 1' who has brought you this scheme," PM Modi had said.

Anybody who is between 18 and 40 years and drawing a salary of less than Rs 15,000 a month in the unorganized sector can register under the scheme. After registration, the beneficiaries will choose a specific amount ranging between Rs 55 and Rs 200 which will have to be deposited in the scheme per month. An equal amount will be deposited by the central government.

On turning 60, the beneficiaries will start earning at least Rs 3,000 per month under the scheme.

With inputs from IANS