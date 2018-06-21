Governor's Rule Will Change Situation In Jammu And Kashmir: Mahesh Sharma In 2014, the BJP had made arrangements to form a government with the PDP because of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and for the benefit of the state, he said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mahesh Sharma also made a veiled attack at Pakistan in his remarks. (File) Kolkata: The situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve under Governor's rule, Union minister Mahesh Sharma said today.



In 2014,



The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an International Yoga Day event in Kolkata.



"We kept it (alliance) for three years, but now with the present political situation having changed, the time has come for such a rule (Governor's rule). A rule where the might of the state can take on terrorists with the help of the people," he said.



The minister said, "With the imposition of Governor's rule, the situation in the state will change for the better, and the change is already apparent with the security forces and police working with more confidence now."



The impact of the change will be felt soon, Mr Sharma said.



The state was brought under the Governor's rule yesterday, after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP-led government the day before.



Without naming any country, Mr Sharma said, "the entire world knows the role of a country in Kashmir. That country now stands isolated in the entire world."



On militant activities in Kashmir, he said "We'll free Kashmir of terrorism and win back the misguided section who happens to be our own countrymen," he said, describing Kashmir as the "Pride of India".



BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who also attended the Yoga event, said, the BJP-PDP alliance in J-K was built on a common minimum programme, but could not last.



Imposition of Governor's rule will help improve the situation in the state, he said.



The situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve under Governor's rule, Union minister Mahesh Sharma said today.In 2014, the BJP had made arrangements to form a government with the PDP because of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and for the benefit of the state, he said.The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an International Yoga Day event in Kolkata."We kept it (alliance) for three years, but now with the present political situation having changed, the time has come for such a rule (Governor's rule). A rule where the might of the state can take on terrorists with the help of the people," he said.The minister said, "With the imposition of Governor's rule, the situation in the state will change for the better, and the change is already apparent with the security forces and police working with more confidence now."The impact of the change will be felt soon, Mr Sharma said.The state was brought under the Governor's rule yesterday, after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP-led government the day before.Without naming any country, Mr Sharma said, "the entire world knows the role of a country in Kashmir. That country now stands isolated in the entire world."On militant activities in Kashmir, he said "We'll free Kashmir of terrorism and win back the misguided section who happens to be our own countrymen," he said, describing Kashmir as the "Pride of India". BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who also attended the Yoga event, said, the BJP-PDP alliance in J-K was built on a common minimum programme, but could not last.Imposition of Governor's rule will help improve the situation in the state, he said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter