'Indians In Iraq, Be Alert': Government Issues Travel Advisory

There is tension in Iraq's capital Baghdad after a missile strike by Iran today

India has asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq, amid rising tension between Iran and the US after a drone strike by the American military killed a top Iranian commander last week. Iran retaliated today with ballistic missile strikes at two bases used by US and coalition forces in Iraq.

The regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all airlines in India to remain vigilant and take precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and the waters of Persian Gulf.

"Travel Advisory for Iraq In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq," India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," he said.

Many Indians work in Iraq in the construction sectors.

Iran today fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from its territory against at least two Iraqi facilities hosting US-led coalition personnel. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed they fired the missiles in retaliation for last week's killing of their top commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike carried out by the US.

US President Donald Trump said an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way. "All is well!" President Trump, who visited the al-Asad air base in December 2018, tweeted. The airbase was struck by missiles today. "Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," President Trump tweeted.

In 2014, some 40 Indians were kidnapped by the terror group ISIS from Mosul in war-torn Iraq. One of them escaped posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh, former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj told parliament in March 2018. The bodies of the 39 others were flown to India the same year.