Updates: US Choppers, Jets Fly Over Air Bases In Iraq Hit By Missiles Fired From Iran

Iran attacks came US drone strike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad

Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles Tuesday against two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are based, the Pentagon said, news agency AFP reported. "At approximately 5.30 pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq," Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil." There were no immediate reports of casualties at the bases. The attacks came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to "respond" to a US drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

Here are the updates on Iran-US tensions:

Jan 08, 2020 07:32 (IST)

British Airways, Singapore Airlines have banned air travel over Iraq and Iran.

Jan 08, 2020 07:25 (IST) We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. - Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 07:23 (IST)

Oil prices spike amid tensions escalate between US and Iran after Tehran fires missiles at Iraq base hosing US troops.

Jan 08, 2020 07:20 (IST)

Sirens were heard and American helicopters were seen flying over Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province on Wednesday, according to al Mayadeen TV. Also, total alert state was activated after the base was hit by rockets at least twice, news agency Reuters reported.

Jan 08, 2020 07:18 (IST) Intense military jet activity was seen over Iraq capital Baghdad

Jan 08, 2020 07:08 (IST) Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, said the US "must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence."

Jan 08, 2020 07:08 (IST) Local security sources told AFP earlier that at least nine rockets had slammed into the Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based.

