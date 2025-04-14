"Government's Successful Diplomacy": Law Minister On Mehul Choksi's Arrest

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday highlighted the successful diplomatic efforts of India with other countries, which he said made possible the extradition of 26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana from the United States.

He, however, did not directly comment on whether the Indian government has started efforts to bring the recently arrested fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi back to India.

"Look, our external affairs minister has said clearly, and I will also repeat it. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had successful diplomacy, which is part of the foreign policy. Because of successful diplomacy only we can do this work (extradition). This is a proud moment for India," Mr Meghwal told reporters during a program paying tribute to BR Ambedkar.

Earlier today, Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal claimed, "His human rights will be greatly affected," if the businessman is extradited to India, and would not get any proper treatment as he might be harassed by political parties after he is extradited back to India.

"That's a procedure. Basically, we will be defending it on two grounds. It is a political case and, secondly, because of the human condition in India," Aggarwal added.

Mr Meghwal also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar, while highlighting how the statue made last year of Ambedkar at parliament premises serves as a location to organise other programs too.

"There are programs for birth anniversary of Constitution creator, Bharat Ratna, BR Ambedkar. Our department of Justice had also kept a program. There is this statute here, which was inaugurated one year ago. We hold programs through the department of justice multiple times a year here. People see this statute, from the road, walking around, and multiple events like competitions on the Constitution have also been organised here," Mr Meghwal said.

Fugitive businessman, Mehul Choksi was arrested in Belgium earlier today. The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who left India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the PNB of Rs 13,850 crore. His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud.

Choksi allegedly connived with his associates and other Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials from 2014 to 2017 and fraudulently obtained Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs. 6097.63 crore to PNB.

