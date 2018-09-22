Government's 'Skill India' A Scam, Says Congress

Skill Development Ministry seems to have created a shortcut to profitable business, said Congress

Congress Friday alleged that the Skill India Mission of the Modi government was a "massive scam" with people within the BJP and middlemen pocketing money meant for beneficiaries.

Quoting a media investigation, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Like everything else that the Modi government does, its Skill India Mission has also turned out to be a massive scam with people within the BJP eco-system, its cronies, middlemen, touts and mafia pocketing the money for the same and listing ghost beneficiaries."

In a statement, he alleged that the mission for skilling the youth has evolved into a mechanism of "fast billing for BJP's friends".

In the name of making youth employable, the Modi government's Skill Development Ministry seems to have created a shortcut to profitable business for the unscrupulous, Mr Singhvi alleged.

He said his party demands a comprehensive impartial investigation into the irregularities and recovery of the crores of people's money "lost" due to the irregularities.