Government's Initiatives To Curb COVID-19 Should Reflect At Ground Level: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday demanded that the initiatives announced by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to check the spread of COVID-19 should reflect at the ground level too.

She also appealed to her party workers to help people according to their ability in this time of crisis.

"All the necessary steps taken by the Central and Uttar Pradesh government to treat corona patients and to overcome the shortage of oxygen and medicine, are good, but all of them should be implemented on the ground timely. This is the demand of BSP," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also said, "There is an appeal to the BSP people all over the country to help corona patients in their neighbourhood according to their ability. But while helping, they must also strictly follow the COVID rules," she added.