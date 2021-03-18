Decision On Women's Entry In Sabrimala After Top Court Verdict: Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan said Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Temple will be discovered with believers.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government will discuss the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Temple with believers, including those who have a difference in opinion.

"Everything is going well. There is no need to discuss Sabarimala now. Now that the assembly election has come, some people have taken a keen interest in the shrine. Their purpose is clear. Just look at it as part of it. The issue was also raised during the local body elections," Mr Vijayan said.

Regarding the Left government stand on women's entry to Sabarimala, which had become a big controversy in Kerala, Mr Vijayan said: "The Supreme Court took a stand on the Sabarimala issue. The top court itself later made some concessions. Now the case is set aside for final judgment and when it comes, the government will then take a decision after consulting with all believers if they have specific opinions. That is something that has been made clear before."

Regarding the remark of Bharatiya Janata Party veteran O Rajagopal that there was an understanding between BJP and UDF in past to defeat the Left, Mr Vijayan said the BJP leaders themselves have made the revelation and that Congress should be ashamed.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced.