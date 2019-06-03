Government To Continue With Zero Terror Policy, Amit Shah Said: Sources

Over the next five years, more focus would be given to de-radicalisation: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will continue with the policy of zero tolerance against terror, which brought the BJP back in power with a thumping majority in the recently held national election. New home minister Amit Shah today gave clear directions to security forces to not let any criticism affect them and continue with zero tolerance policy.

The home ministry says the policy is yielding results. In the first five months of this year, as many as 101 terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. This means on an average, 20 terrorists are being eliminated every month.

Ministry officials, however say what is worrying is that despite these successes, home grown terrorism is yet to come under control. "As many as 50 youngsters have joined various terror tanzeems and it is a cause of worry," a senior level official told NDTV on condition of anonymity.

According to him, over the next five years, more focus would be given to de-radicalisation.

"We need to look at this issue not from security aspect but as a social issue. New ideas are being thought of how to deal with youngsters so they do not get swayed with radical Ideas," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah met Jammu and Kashmir Governor in Delhi earlier this week.

During a meeting to take stock of the internal security situation on Monday, Mr Shah was briefed about the situation in the Kashmir valley during Ramzan.

At this time last year, the government had announced a stop to the anti-terror operation. But during the ceasefire, there were 18 grenade attacks by terrorists, in which 31 people were injured. Overall, there were 37 attacks, in which 12 persons were killed and 41 were injured.

This year, only three grenade attacks have taken place. Altogether, there have been seven terror attacks in which three persons died and one person injured.

"Next two months would shape the narrative of the party in the Valley and Amit Shah is aware of that. In the meeting, he clearly spelt it out," a senior functionary in the ministry told NDTV.

The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Director Intelligence of Bureau Rajiv Jain and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.