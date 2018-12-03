Government Refutes Reports Of Interim Appointments In CBI

The government said that whatever is stated in the reports is absolutely false.

The Centre on Monday rejected a media report that new appointments were made in the Central Bureau of Investigation amidst the alleged ongoing "policy paralysis" and asserted that action would be taken only after the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict in the matter.

The statement, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, came following a report in a section of media claiming the government was considering two different options to end the alleged policy paralysis in the CBI.

It was reported that the government may appoint an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Director General rank to look after the affairs of the CBI or may place a senior Indian Administrative Service officer in a supervisory role.

"The government of India strongly refutes this imputation. It is clarified that the government has taken the step of divesting the present Director (Alok Verma) and Special Director (Rakesh Asthana) of the CBI of their powers under section 4(2) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 as an interim measure," it said.

It was also asserted that the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court and any action that is to be taken will be strictly in accordance with the decision of the top court in the pending proceedings and not before the court decides the matter.

"What is stated in the reports is absolutely false," said the statement.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 29 heard arguments in the case challenging the validity of CBI Director Alok Verma's ouster.