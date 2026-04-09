Government Plans Crackdown On Defamatory Spam, Troll Content On Social Media

The government is examining ways to tighten accountability for defamatory, spam and troll-driven content on social media platforms.

Officials indicated that the move comes amid rising complaints about coordinated online "hit campaigns" that rely on misinformation, half-truths and anonymous amplification to damage reputations without clear legal traceability.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) has already unveiled draft amendments to the Information Technology Rules, 2021, proposing a revised framework to regulate online news and current affairs content.

Also read | Delhi Airport Issues Advisory On Feeding Stray Dogs After Story Of 'Kaddu' Goes Viral

The draft has been opened for public consultation, with the feedback window currently set to close on April 14, although it may be extended to encourage broader participation.

Speaking after a stakeholder consultation, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan dismissed concerns that the proposed changes would be used to silence criticism, calling such fears a "myth."

"Any action under the revised rules would remain within existing legal and constitutional boundaries," he emphasised.

According to the top official, the proposed changes are aimed at addressing a growing ecosystem where unverified claims can be seeded and amplified rapidly through networks of accounts, often escaping accountability while inflicting reputational and financial damage.

Also read | Study Reveals How Rising Light Pollution Affects Planet Earth

The government is also exploring mechanisms to tackle misrepresentation of facts, including the selective use of accurate information presented in misleading contexts.

Krishnan said the amendments are guided by four key objectives, including enhanced requirements for data retention, improved compliance with existing norms, clearer definitions, and structural refinements to strengthen implementation.

A major focus is on refining the definition of "news and current affairs content" under the IT Act to reduce ambiguity and improve regulatory clarity.

The draft also proposes a calibrated shift in oversight, with certain powers related to news content being shared with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, while MeitY retains overall authority.

This is intended to create a clearer division of responsibilities between ministries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)