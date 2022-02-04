China's Bridge On Pangong Is 'Illegal Occupation,' Says Government

The government today informed Parliament that the Chinese Bridge across the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh is being built in an illegally held area and said it expects other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The bridge, which is 8 metres wide, lies just south of a Chinese army field base on the North Bank of Pangong where Chinese field hospitals and troop accommodations were seen during the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.

Since 2020 - and particularly after the violent face-off in the Galwan river area in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty - more than 50,000 troops from both sides have been deployed in eastern Ladakh - from the Depsang plains to the north to the Demchok area further south.

China's bridge construction threatens to wreck the delicate calm that has reigned since.

India has been involved in talks with China over the disengagement process.

"Our approach in these talks has been and will continue to be guided by three key principles, that, (i) both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC; (ii) neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally; and (iii) all agreements between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety," the government said in written response in Parliament.

The last round of talks between the senior commanders of India and China was held on January 12. They agreed that both sides would work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, restoring peace along the Line of Actual Control.