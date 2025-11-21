Government Notifies 4 Labour Codes, 29 Existing Laws Rationalised

In a historic decision, the government on Friday announced the implementation of the four Labour Codes, which rationalised 29 existing labour laws, with immediate effect.

The four labour codes are -- the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

"The four labour codes have been notified and now they are the law of the land," said labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a press conference here.

Shramev Jayate!



Today, our Government has given effect to the Four Labour Codes. It is one of the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence. It greatly empowers our workers. It also significantly simplifies compliance and promotes ‘Ease of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2025

By modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a ministry statement said.

According to the statement, many of India's labour laws were framed in the pre-Independence and early post-Independence era (1930s-1950s), at a time when the economy and world of work were fundamentally different.

While most major economies have updated and consolidated their labour regulations in recent decades, India has continued to operate under fragmented, complex and in several parts outdated provisions spread across 29 central labour laws, it said.

