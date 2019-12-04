Government Not A Postman But A Stakeholder In Appointing Judges: Law Minister In Parliament

"In the appointment of judges, we are a stakeholder. We are not a postman and we will have a say," he said during Question Hour in Parliament.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke in Parliament about the government's role in appointing judges

New Delhi:

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today asserted that the government will not be a postman on the issue of appointment of judges but be a stakeholder and have a say on it.

Mr Prasad said there is a process while appointing judges of high courts and the Supreme Court and a collegium of senior judges recommends names to the government for appointment of judges.

Responding to a request of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, the minister said he would look into the issue of appointment of some more judges in the Calcutta High Court.
 

