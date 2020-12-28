Government Lifts Ban On Onion Export From January 1

Centre had imposed a ban on the export of onions on September 14, 2020 (Representational)

The central government on Monday removed the ban on the export of all varieties of onions with effect from January 1, 2021.

Earlier, the Centre had imposed a ban on the export of onions on September 14, 2020.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a release regarding the amendment in export policy of onions in which it said: "In exercise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended, read with para 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20, the central government hereby makes an amendment in the September 14 notification amending the export policy of onion."

Onions, including Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions, have been allowed for export from January 1, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)