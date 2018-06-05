Government Forms 3 Key Panels For Museum Of Prime Ministers Project The Content Committee is headed by Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Director Shakti Sinha as its chairman and has author-historian Makhan Lal, Prof. Sriprakash Singh and some officials as its members.

In a major push towards setting up a unique museum on the 'Prime Ministers of India' in the national capital, the Union Culture Ministry has formed three high-powered panels that will work to implement the project.



The Culture Ministry has been planning to set up a modern museum that will tell the story of all the prime ministers of the country at the premises of the iconic Teen Murti Estate in the Chanakyapuri area, which was the official residence of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.



According to officials, of the three committees formed by Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, one will focus on project implementation while the other two will concentrate on choice and development of content for the one-of-its-kind museum.



The Content Committee is headed by Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Director Shakti Sinha as its chairman and has author-historian Makhan Lal, Prof. Sriprakash Singh and some officials as its members.



Another panel, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, which also has Prasar Bharati chief A Surya Prakash as a member, will vet the content for curation for the museum on Prime Ministers of India, an official said.



The Culture Ministry has also formed a third panel, headed by NMML Director Sinha, which among others has senior CPWD officials on board. The project implementation panel will work on setting up the museum, the official added.



According to officials, it is strongly felt that the contribution and story of India's executive, as represented by the prime ministers is told for the benefit of future generations.



Under the supervision of the NMML Society, which has the prime minister as its head, the NMML council has been managing the overall affairs of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.



The iconic landmark, Teen Murti Estate, however, belongs to the government and there is a view that setting up a museum on prime ministers would be of great service to the future generations and those interested in the history of independent India, an official said.



