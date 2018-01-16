In Rs 3,547 Crore Deal, Assault Rifles, Carbines Purchase Fast Tracked The armed forces had first accepted the need for new carbines 11 years earlier but an attempt to make the purchase finally collapsed in 2016 because only one bidder cleared the trials. The wait for the assault rifles is a little shorter, 7 years.

Defence Acquisition Council has cleared purchase of assault rifles and carbines for Rs 3,547 crores NEW DELHI: A top government panel led by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday decided to purchase 1,66,000 assault rifles and battle carbines, the basic weapon used by soldiers, on a fast track basis for the armed forces.



On Tuesday, the Defence Acquisition Council - the defence ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement - decided to cut the red tape and make sure that the armed forces get at least some of the weapons that they have sought without any more delay.



As part of this decision, the forces will now conduct trials, shortlist guns and sign a contract as soon as possible to buy 83,895 carbines and 72,400 assault rifles.



Indian soldiers currently use AK-47s and INSAS or Indian Small Arms System rifles, which are made in India, and were inducted in the Army in 1988 and were meant to be replaced this year with deadlier assault rifles of higher calibre, especially for use along borders and in counter-insurgency operations.



Gun manufacturers from around the world including Defence Research and Development Organisation will be invited for trials.



But the Army had last year rejected assault rifles made by Ordnance Factory Board. In 2016, Excalibur, once considered a possible replacement for the in-service 5.56 mm INSAS rifle, was also rejected.



Sources told NDTV that the weapons acquired cleared by the top panel on Tuesday were meant for all services.





