Centre Blocks 14 Mobile Messenger Apps In Big Crackdown On Terror Groups

The apps were being used to receive instructions from Pakistan, sources said.

In a big crackdown on terrorist activities, the Centre has banned 14 mobile messaging applications which were allegedly being used by terror groups, largely in Jammu and Kashmir, to communicate with their supporters and Over Ground Workers (OGW) and also receive instructions from Pakistan, sources said.

The banned apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi, and Threema.

The action was taken on the recommendation of security and intelligence agencies. A list of apps that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws was prepared, and the concerned ministry was informed of the request to ban them. These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the official added.

In official communications to higher-ups, the intelligence agencies informed that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Valley, ANI said.

"Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India, and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app," an official told news agency ANI.