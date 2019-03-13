Government Appoints 5 Senior Police Officers As CBI Joint Directors

Five new joint directors have been appointed to the CBI.

The government has appointed five new Joint Directors to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued today.

IPS officers Sampat Meena, Anurag, Rakesh Aggarwal, Vilas Kumar Choudhry and DC Jain are the ones who have been appointed.

Sampat Meena, Anurag and Rakesh Aggarwal are 1994 batch officers of Jharkhand, Tripura and Himachal Pradesh cadres respectively. DC Jain is a 1991 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, while Vilas Choudhry is from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

Of the five officers, three have earlier worked in the CBI as Superintendent of Police or Deputy Inspector General level officers, officials said.