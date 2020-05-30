'Self-Conceited': Opposition Reacts On 1st Anniversary Of PM's 2nd Term

PM Modi wrote a letter to the nation on the first anniversary.

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, several opposition leaders have attacked the government amid coronavirus pandemic.

The government should not lose touch with ground realities, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati said.

"Many claims have been made today as the ruling BJP government completes one year but it would be great if they don't lose touch with the ground realities. This government has been surrounded by many controversies. They should seriously dwell upon these issues in the interest of the nation," she wrote in Hindi.

"Of the 130 crore Indians, hardships of a majority of poor people, those who are unemployed, migrant workers and women have increased multi-fold. In such a scenario, the government should review their policies with an open mind. Instead of hiding gaps, if there are any, they should work on them. The BSP wants to give this suggestion in the interest of the nation," the 64-year-old BSP leader wrote.

In a tweet in Hindi, poll-strategist Prashant Kishor attacked PM Modi's call for "Atma Nirbhar" or "self-reliant" India in the fight against the pandemic, which has affected over 1.7 lakh people since it began. "#1YearofModi2 - #Atmamughda sarkar," he wrote in Hindi, calling the government "self-conceited".

PM Modi gave the call for a self-sufficient nation earlier this month as he announced a fiscal stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to tackle the outbreak.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi attacked the government over low GDP growth. "party spoiler at 1yr of #Modi2.0. #FY '19-20, 95% pre #Covid data, shows 4.2 % #GDP growth. All Pre Covid -manufac growth, investment rate, cap formation rate, credit off take rate, exports gr rate etc-show abysmal declines. Wht r we celebrating? covid excuses yet 2start! (sic)" the 61-year-old leader tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a Congress leader, attacked the centre over migrant crisis. "As many as 40 Shramik special trains have been delayed,1 took 9 days to reach & 80 deaths reported so far. I suggest HPM to let Mr Goyal be Minister without portfolio as we hv nvr heard of such mess in Indian Railways ever before. Let him concentrate on fundraising for BJP only," he tweeted.

In a letter to the nation, PM Modi took historic decisions and progressed rapidly in the last year. He also predicted that India would set an example in economic revival and surprise the world like it did in its fight against the pandemic.

Those affected by the pandemic have undergone "tremendous suffering", he further wrote. ""In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering," PM Modi said in his letter addressed to "fellow Indians".



