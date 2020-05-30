Amit Shah's Message To 'Crores Of BJP Workers' On Government Anniversary

Government Anniversary: Amit Shah led the BJP for nearly five years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning thanked "crores of BJP workers", who have been the party's "door-to-door messengers" over the last six years. His tweet marks the first anniversary of the second term of the National Democratic Alliance government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's messengers have been spreading information about government's achievements and public welfare schemes door-to-door, Amit Shah said, acknowledging their "hard work".

"On this historic day, I thank crores of hardworking BJP workers - our messengers- who have been going door to door for the last six years to spread a word on the party's achievements and its public welfare schemes. I thank them wholeheartedly for their immense hard work and sacrifice," the 55-year-old former BJP chief tweeted with the hashtag - "#1YearOfModi2" in Hindi.

Amit Shah led the party for five years before JP Nadda, considered number three in the ruling party, was elected as the party president earlier this year.

Last year, PM Modi won a second term with a massive mandate. In his letter to the nation, the Prime Minister said a "golden chapter" began in Indian democracy this day last year.

It was after several decades that the country voted back a full-term government with a full majority, he added. Reminiscing his national election win, he said people demonstrated the "collective strength of democracy" to the world.

The government is celebrating its first anniversary of the second term at a time when India is fighting against coronavirus. PM Modi, in his letter, also referred to the humanitarian crisis triggered by the pandemic.

"In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering. We are working in a united and determined way to alleviate their troubles," he wrote.



