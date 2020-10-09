Government Allows Export Of Krishnapuram And Bangalore Rose Onions

Centre has put the condition that onions will be only exported through Chennai port. (Representational)

The government of India on Friday allowed the export of Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions up to 10,000 metric tons each, till March 31, next year.

The government has put the condition that onions will be only exported through the Chennai port.

Informing about the same, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that the move will empower farmers and increase their income.

"Empowering farmers and increasing their income, Government permits export of Bangalore Rose Onions and Krishnapuram Onions of up to 10,000 MT each," he said.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the exporter will have to get a certificate from the respective horticulture officers of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for export of Bangalore Rose Onions and Krishnapuram Onions respectively, certifying the quantity of the exported onions.