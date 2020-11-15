Govardhan Puja 2020: Date, Time And Significance

Govardhan Puja 2020 images: It will begin at 3:42 pm and end by 5:57 pm on November 15.

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a Hindu festival celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. It falls the next day after Diwali Puja and this year, it will be held on Sunday, November 15.

According to the Hindu religious text, Bhagavata Puran, this day commemorates the incident where Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to provide shelter from torrential rains to the villagers of Vrindavan. It is an important festival, especially for Vaishnavas.

As a result, devotees offer a 'mountain' of foods, representing the hill, to Lord Krishna. The offerings include a variety of vegetarian dishes and cereals like wheat and rice. Besides cereals, sweets and other savoury foods are also offered to Sri Krishna. 'Annakut ki Sabzi' is a popular vegetarian delicacy prepared on the occasion.

People also sing devotional songs or 'kirtans,' which is then following by a grand aarti. Many women also observe fast on this auspicious day.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated in different ways across the country. It is celebrated as Bali Pratiba or Bali Padva in southern parts of the country and in Maharashtra. Maharashtrians believe Lord Vishnu had pushed demon King Bali to Patal Loka on this day.

Lord Krishna's idols are also given milk bath and dressed in new clothes and ornaments in some temples in Mathura and Nathadwara.

The muhurat for Govardhan Puja will begin at 3:42 pm and end by 5:57 pm on November 15.