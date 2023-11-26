Gorkha Leader Binay Tamang Joins Congress Ahead Of 2024 Polls

In 2019 Binay Tamang unsuccessfully contested an by-election as an independent candidate

Gorkha leader Binay Tamang, who was earlier with the Trinamool Congress, joined the Congress at Kalimpong on Sunday, a party leader said.

Mr Tamang, a former chairman of the semi-autonomous Gorkhaland Territorial Administration that governs the Darjeeling hills of West Bengal, accepted the flag of the grand old party from state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the hill town.

আজ কালিম্পং টাউন হলে গোর্খা জনমুক্তি মোর্চার নেতা বিনয় তামাং প্রদেশ কংগ্রেস সভাপতি তথা লোকসভায় কংগ্রেসের দলনেতা অধীর রঞ্জন চৌধুরীর হাত থেকে কংগ্রেসের পতাকা নিয়ে কংগ্রেসে যোগদান করলেন।

Mr Tamang was a close aide of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung before falling out with him and joining the ruling party in the state.

In 2019, Mr Tamang had stepped down as chairman of GTA and had unsuccessfully contested an assembly by-election as an independent candidate with the support of the TMC. Later, in 2021, he joined the TMC but left the party within a year.

Speculations are rife that Mr Tamang might be made the Congress candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in the next general elections.

