In Winning Gorakhpur For BJP, Yogi Adityanath Could Lose Hard-Won Ground

Yogi Adityanath was MP of Gorakhpur for 19 years before he became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Highlights Election in Gorakhpur on Sunday, Yogi Adityanath was 5-term MP BJP tries to balance Brahmin and Thakur caste support Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav team up to combat BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Upendra Shukla is the first Brahmin candidate fielded by the BJP in Gorakhpur in 30 years

BSP chief Mayawati is supporting political rival Samajwadi Party's candidate (File photo)

MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla has been a bitter political adversary of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Brahmins form 10-12% of the population of Uttar Pradesh; the Thakurs 8-10%

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is exploring new political alliances before the 2019 Lok Sabha election

Pravin Nishad, from the fishermen community, is Samajwadi Party's candidate in Gorakhpur