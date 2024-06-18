Google's Gemini AI App Now Available For Android Users In India: 5 Points

On iOS, Gemini access will be rolling out over the next few weeks. (Representational)

Here Are 5 Points On Google Gemini's India Chapter:

The Gemini app supports English and nine languages — Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The app allows users to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance they need. On iOS, Gemini access will be rolling out directly from the Google app over the next few weeks. The users of Gemini Advanced in India will be able to access features of Gemini 1.5 Pro and Google's latest next-gen AI (Artificial Intellegence) model. With a 1 million token context window, Gemini Advanced now has the longest context of any widely available consumer chatbot worldwide.



Google's AI assistant Gemini is now available as an app for Android smartphone users in India with support for English and nine other Indian languages. iPhone users will have to wait a few weeks for Gemini's roll-out, according to a Google blog post.