GoogleAI Vice President Wishes Orry A Happy Women's Day, Internet Confused

Ana Mostarac, the Vice President of AI Governance at GoogleAI, extended Women's Day wishes to popular Internet figure, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

“Happy International Women's Day from our team at Google!” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, and added a picture of the celebrity.

However, this gesture has left social media users confused, with some labelling it as “high level trolling”.

A user asked, “Why is Orry here. I didn't get the meaning of this post,” while another wrote, “Ok I'm soooo confused now!”

“I don't think this is in good taste!!” read a comment.

While someone added, “This post is gonna get Google in trouble.”

Some users believe that Ms Mostarac's account might have been hacked, while another claimed it was “Probably an AI generated image from Gemini.”

Google's AI model, Gemini, came under fire recently for producing historically inaccurate images, including pictures of Nazis with diverse racial representations. Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, acknowledged that the algorithm's unintentional bias led to inaccurate and non-white images when prompted with figures like Adolf Hitler, the pope, and medieval Viking warriors. Mr Brin mentioned that he came out of retirement due to the exciting trajectory of AI but acknowledged that the technology is still a work in progress.