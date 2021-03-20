Google Welcomes First Day Of Spring With A Refreshingly Colourful Doodle

The doodle features an animated animal with a bouquet of fully bloomed flowers, leaves on its back

Google celebrated the season of flowers and bloom with a doodle marking the onset of spring today. Spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere on March 20 and lasts till June 21. Spring equinox today will experience an equal amount of daylight in the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

The spring equinox occurs when the sun is directly in line with the equator. While in the North, the Spring equinox marks the beginning of spring, with daylight hours continuing to lengthen until the summer solstice in June. In the south of the equator, it is the beginning of autumn.

Google has created a vibrant Doodle for spring 2021 with the beautiful colours of nature - blue, green, red, orange, yellow, pink and green. It features an animated animal, that resembles a hedgehog - which comes out of hibernation in Spring, with a bouquet of fully bloomed flowers and leaves on its back as three honey bees buzz around the foliage.

Spring is one of the four temperate seasons which begins after the end of winter before the hot summers set in. The season is associated with rejuvenation, renewal, resurrection and regrowth. According to meteorologists, the three warmest months of the year are by definition summer, the three coldest months are winter and the intervening gaps are spring and autumn.

While the Northern Hemisphere is marking a new beginning with Spring, it is still Autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.