Google To Contribute Rs 7 Crore In Kerala Flood Relief Efforts

Among other measures, it activated the "person finder" tool that fetched 22,000 records, Mr Anandan said.

All India | | Updated: August 28, 2018 13:30 IST
The company said Google.org will contribute $1 million to the relief work in Kerala (File)

New Delhi: 

Google will contribute $1 million (nearly Rs 7 crore) to the relief and restoration work in Kerala which has been battered by severe floods, a top company official said on Tuesday.

"Google.org and Googlers will contribute $1 million to the relief work in Kerala," Rajan Anandan, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, said at the Google for India event.

Google Crisis Response team has launched several measures to help victims of Kerala floods.

Among other measures, it activated the "person finder" tool that fetched 22,000 records, Mr Anandan said.

As many as 417 people have lost their lives ever since monsoon rains began lashing Kerala on May 29, with some 8.69 lakh displaced people sheltered in 2,787 relief camps.

