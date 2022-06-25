Google Honours Holocaust Victim Anne Frank With Animated Diary Doodles

Google honoured Jewish German-Dutch diarist Anne Frank.

Google on Saturday honoured Jewish German-Dutch diarist Anne Frank. Anne Frank's diary, which was written by her between the age of 13 and 15, was published 75 years ago on this day. In her diary, Anne described the holocaust that she survived, and the events of war - one of the most impactful and widely read narratives to date.

The search engine has celebrated Anne Frank with an animated slideshow on the 75th anniversary of the publication of her diary--"The Diary of a Young Girl." Google's Doodle about Anne Frank describes what she and her family members witnessed during the Nazi oppression.

The hiding place was located in her father's office building.

The doodles were created by Google Doodle art director Thoka Maer. The German illustrator noted her sense of responsibility to preserve the memory of the Holocaust as a major factor in the illustration process

Who Was Anne Frank?

Anne Frank was born on 12 June 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany, but her family soon moved to Amsterdam, Netherlands, to escape the discrimination and violence faced by millions of minorities at the hands of the rising Nazi Party.

In the spring of 1942, Anne with her family members along with her four Jewish friends were hiding in a secret annex in their father's office building to avoid persecution.

According to AFP, Anne's "The Diary of a Young Girl," has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide since it was first published on 25 June 1947 and has been translated into 67 languages.

One of the most famous quotes from Anne Frank's diary is: "Although I'm only fourteen, I know quite well what I want, I know who is right and who is wrong. I have my opinions, my own ideas and principles, and although it may sound pretty mad from an adolescent, I feel more of a person than a child, I feel quite independent of anyone."

In August 1944, the Frank family was captured by the Nazi Secret Service. Following their arrests, Anne and her elder sister Margot Frank were taken to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany by Nazi forces, where they died a months later.