Google Doodle Remembers Late Actor Farooque Shaikh On 70th Birth Anniversary

Shaikh got his first break in MS Sathyu's landmark film Garam Hava (1973), which addressed the plight of Muslims who had opted to stay back in the land of their forefathers and shunned Pakistan's one nation -one religion theory. After that his other notable performances include his key role in Satyajit Ray's Shatranj ke Khiladi (1977) , his lead role in Gaman (1978) and other films like Chashme Baddoor (1981), Umrao Jaan (1981), Bazaar (1982) among others.
In the early 2000s, Shaikh's ability also found a platform on the small screen. He appeared in the serials like Chamatkar and Ji Mantriji, the Indian take on the British comedy Yes Minister. He was also seen in the talk show Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai in 2002 and in its second season in 2006.
Farooque Shaikh died of a heart attack in Dubai at the age of 65 on December 28, 2013.The actor who once said that he does not wish to be remembered, "Everyone comes into and goes from this world.." has left behind a rich legacy of his work that makes him unforgettable.