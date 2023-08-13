Google Celebrates Sridevi's 60th Birthday With A Doodle

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018

Today, Google dedicated its doodle to the iconic actress of the Indian cinema Sridevi on her 60th birthday. The illustrations were designed by Mumbai-based artist Bhumika Mukherjee. The search engine honoured Sridevi with a colourful and whimsical illustration.

Born on August 13, 1962, in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi was barely four years when she made her debut with Thunaivan, where she played a cameo as Lord Muruga. The iconic actress has starred in nearly three hundred movies over the course of four decades.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

The actress shared the screen with stalwarts including M. G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

Google shared key details of her journey in the industry, "She fell in love with movies as a child and started acting at four years old in the Tamil movie, Kandhan Karunai. Sridevi learned to speak multiple South Indian languages, which allowed her to break into India's other film industries..."

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Sridevi was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Mr Kapoor often posts throwback pictures with his wife on his social media.